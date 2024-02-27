'We need to score and we aware of that' - Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle ahead of Zambia clash

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed his team's readiness to overturn their 1-0 deficit against Zambia in the second leg of the Olympic Games qualifiers.

In the wake of a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens, are gearing up for a crucial return encounter in Ndola on Wednesday, February 28.

Despite the setback in the first leg, Hauptle highlighted that the statistics favoured the Black Queens, emphasizing the team's positive play on the pitch back in Accra last week.

"We lost the game 1-0 in Accra, but we had a good performance. When you look at the statistics, they were all on our side and we deserved that. I think that’s how football goes sometimes," Hauptle commented, expressing optimism for the upcoming match.

The Swiss trainer praised the warm reception received in Zambia, describing the country as beautiful with friendly people. Hauptle also mentioned the team's positive training sessions, anticipating a packed stadium for the return leg at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium.

"We hope it will be a good football game tomorrow evening for us. We also have some plans for tomorrow, and it’s our approach to stabilizing the game. We need to score, and we are aware of that. We will see tomorrow on the pitch what our plans are," Hauptle added.

The Black Queens will be aiming to capitalise on their positive momentum from the training sessions and the warm reception in Zambia to secure a place in the next round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualification.