We want to avoid relegation and plan for next season - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has outlined his objectives for the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season, emphasising the importance of securing their top-flight status and planning for the future.

Despite their commendable performance in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they have reached the semifinals and are set to face Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek, Zito remains focused on domestic priorities.

Following a recent victory over Kotoko, Zito stressed the immediate goal of ensuring Dreams FC avoid relegation.

Zito articulated his stance, stating, "What we have to do now is to ensure we are not relegated. We have to enhance our position in the league and plan for the next season."

Currently positioned 14th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 31 points from 26 games, Dreams FC recognises the significance of maintaining their standing in the league table.

Despite an upcoming fixture against Great Olympics, postponed due to their ongoing Africa campaign, Dreams FC is gearing up for the challenge ahead. Their journey continues with a crucial first-leg encounter against Zamalek in Egypt, marking another significant milestone in their continental endeavor.

As Dreams FC balances their commitments between domestic and continental competitions, Zito's pragmatic approach underscores the importance of stability and strategic planning to ensure sustained success both on the local and international stages.