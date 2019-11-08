We want to win against Villareal-Mallorca midfielder Baba 

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu is optimistic his side can return to winning ways and pick their first win against Villareal on Sunday in the La Liga.

Mallorca are without a win in their last three games in the La Liga.

"Sunday's game is very important, we play at home and we have the chance to win to be calmer," he said in an interview.

The Ghanaian midfielder also indicated that Mallorca are in a difficult situation and they have to retain to winning ways to move up the table.

"We play at home on Sunday and we want to win," said Babá.

Fellow compatriot Gámez, believes it will be a difficult test against Villareal.

“He is a very difficult opponent, one of the best in the League and he has scored in every game, except in the last one (0-0 against Athletic Bilbao). Surely it will require us a lot, ”.

Mallorca are 17th on the La Liga table with 11 points.