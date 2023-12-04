We went in for Koopman because we were looking for a coach with maturity - Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak board members have come under fire for their decision to hire former coach Martin Koopman, who recently departed the club amid a streak of poor results.

The board has faced criticism for their choice of Koopman, with many questioning his qualifications and experience.

In response to the mounting controversy, board members Dr Nyaho Tamakoe, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi, held a press conference on Monday, December 4, where they vigorously defended their decision to hire Koopman.

The board cited Koopman's "experience and maturity" as the primary reasons for his appointment.

"We went in for Koopman because we were looking for a coach with maturity and a coach with experience," the board stated. "He came up on top of the list of coaches before he was hired."

Despite the board's defense of Koopman, the club's recent performance has been less than stellar. In match week 13, Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 loss against Aduana Stars, dropping them to 9th place on the league table with 16 points after 13 games.

The Phobians are set to face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in their next league game, which promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match is scheduled to take place on December 10 at Baba Yara Stadium.