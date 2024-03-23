"We were a bit unlucky"- Ghana coach Otto Addo after defeat to Nigeria

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes the Black Stars were unlucky to lose to Nigeria in the friendly in Morocco on Friday.

Jordan Ayew's late penalty was not enough as goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman handed the Super Eagles their first win over the Black Stars in 16 years.

Addo, who was reappointed coach of the Black Stars early this month, was impressed with the second half display from his team, insisting there is more room for improvement.

"I don’t like to look too much about the positives because we lost. But I think we were a bit unlucky the way we conceded the first goal as the ball hit the hand but like I said we were unlucky," he said after he game.

"First half they had the better chances but in the second half we really, really did well. If you want to come to the positive signs, the things we did in the second half with 10 men was good.

"We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing. I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to actually equalize but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on."

The Black Stars will face Uganda on Tuesday as part of preparations for June's World Cup qualifiers.