We were banned because GFA doesn't want us to be champions - Aduana Stars

Communications Director of Aduana Stars FC, Evans Oppong has accused the Ghana Football Association of deliberately putting at risk their title hopes following the ban on their home pitch.

The GFA restricted the 2017 Ghana Premier League champions from using the Nana Agyemang Badu Park following their fans' misconduct during their league match against Tamale City last Sunday.

According to reports, the home fans pelted stones at the Tamale City team bus, leaving several players injured.

Evans Oppong is however of the view that The GFA's decision was not the best, indicating that it was only an attempt to stop Aduana Stars from winning the league.

"The decision of the GFA to ban our venue temporarily is a pellucid indication that they (GFA) have a particular team in mind to win the league. The best thing Aduana would do as a result of this decision is by boycotting the GPL,” Evans Oppong told Space FM.

Aduana Stars are yet to announce a new home venue for the rest of their matches in the league.

They currently lead the table with 41 points after 25 matches and will engage Great Olympics in their next game.