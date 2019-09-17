We were poor in the first half in our defeat to Sevilla- Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has lamented over Deportivo Alaves poor first half performance in their defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.

Alaves suffered their first defeat of the campaign after losing 1-0 to Sevilla following a lackluster first half display. Joan Jordan's 37th minute goal was enough for the travelling side.

"I want to thank my teammates and the fans that have supported us, the game has been very hard, because Sevilla has a very good team. We in the first part have been lazy, but then it has improved in the second half and We were able to score, "he said after the game.

Deportivo Alaves put up a much better performance in the second half but could not stop a resilient Sevilla side.

Wakaso praised Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui for the strategy deployed against Alaves.

"They pressed us very high and made it difficult for us to get out of the ball. The goal that they have made us of a stopped ball we have not been able to do anything", he said.

"For me the move of the stomp of Carriço to Aleix Vidal, but I think it has been bad luck that he did not whistle. I do not like to talk about the referees," he concluded.