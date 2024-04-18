Baba Rahman is poised ahead of the Europa Conference League game between Greek outfit PAOK Thessaloniki and Club Brugge of Belgium on Thursday night.

The Ghana international is expected to start again for the hosts as they welcome Club Brugge to the Toumba Stadium.

PAOK are down 1-0 from the first leg and could progress a historic semi-final place in Europe if they defeat the former Belgium champions on aggregate.

Rahman, who has been in phenomenal form since returning to the club last summer, remains confident ahead of the game tonight.

"Tonight, we will give everything for this club," wrote the ex-Chelsea left-back on X, formerly Twitter.

The 29-year-old's experience is Europe is expected to help the Greek side, having previously played in the UEFA Champions League during his days with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Rahman could return to England this summer after reports liked him to the GTech, where he could be joining Brentford.

The former Augsburg defender has scored six goals and provided three assists across all competitions for PAOK this season.