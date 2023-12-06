"We will make the nation proud at WAFCON 2024"- Black Queens forward Princella Adubea

Black Queens forward Princella Adubea has shared her excitement after playing a role in Ghana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The Israel-based forward missed the games against Namibia due to a knock but supported her teammates as they edged the South Africans to book a place at the tournament in Morocco next year.

Adubea has been part of the team's journey through the qualifiers and if she is fit, she would be expected to be in the squad for the tournament.

"The ticket to the Women's Afcon in Morocco 2024 was won today. Congratulations to myself and the team, Ghana Women's national team. For this great journey. We shall make the nation proud," she posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the team is also in the running to qualify for the Olympic Games qualifiers in France next year.

Ghana will face Zambia in the final round of qualifiers in February next year.