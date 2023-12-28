'We will not disappoint our fans - Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey ahead of Bofoakwa Tano clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has assured fans of a stellar performance in their upcoming clash against Bofoakwa Tano, marking the end of the first round in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Porcupine Warriors will face Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, and Lamptey is determined to secure victory in this crucial encounter.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lamptey, a former Inter Allies star, conveyed his commitment to delivering a top-notch performance, stating, “We will not disappoint our fans. We will stay focused and secure victory against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani.”

Despite a slow start to the season, Asante Kotoko has hit an impressive stride, winning five and drawing one of their last six games. Currently sitting sixth in the league with 26 points after 16 games, the Porcupine Warriors aim to conclude the first round on a high note.

Lamptey's performance has also earned him recognition, as he is among the eleven home-based players included in the 55-man provisional squad for the Black Stars.

With aspirations to make the final cut for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month, Lamptey's focus remains on contributing to Asante Kotoko's success in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.