We will play our best football against Medeama - Remo Stars captain Nduka Junior

Remo Stars SC captain Nduka Junior has said the team will play their best football against Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

Junior believes the team have learned lessons from last season's campaign, where they exited in the first round of the Confederation Cup against Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat.

Remo will be guests to Medeama in the first leg at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The reverse fixture will be played five days later at the Remo Stars stadium in the Ogun State.

"We’ve learnt from our last early exit on the continent. We know they’re champions in Ghan, but we are also champions in our own right. We will definitely play our best football over two legs," Junior said.

Nduka started playing for Remo at the U17 level and was made the captain in November 2019.