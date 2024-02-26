We will push to ensure victory over Brentford - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus exudes confidence as he gears up for West Ham United's crucial clash against Brentford in the Premier League.

The Hammers, facing a challenging period with three consecutive losses, are eager to reverse their fortunes and secure a much-needed victory.

Kudus, speaking ahead of the derby against Brentford, expressed optimism about the team's turnaround strategy.

"You’ll see [how we plan to turn it around] on Monday. The ultimate goal is to find a way to win the game, especially in front of our own fans," said the confident midfielder. The team is determined to push hard and secure three points to halt their recent disappointing run.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of football, Kudus emphasised the importance of perseverance during challenging times.

"Football is a game of ups and downs, but that’s the nature of the game, and you can’t always have it all your own way. The most important thing is to keep your head down and keep doing what you’ve been working on in training," he added.

Having initially impressed with notable performances and crucial goals after joining West Ham United, Kudus, unfortunately, faced a goal drought after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

With six goals and one assist in 20 appearances, the 23-year-old is determined to contribute more to the team's success and find the back of the net once again.