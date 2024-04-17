We will win the league if the opportunity comes - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey has expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the championship if the opportunity presents itself.

trailing just five points behind league leaders FC Samartex, the Abrankese-based side are currently positioned second on the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points and are eyeing a historic league title in their inaugural season.

With a remarkable debut season underway, Mingle, alongside assistant Johnson Smith, has played a pivotal role in Nations FC's success through effective tactical approaches. Despite narrowly missing a victory in their recent match against Bofoakwa Tano, the team remain resolute in closing the gap at the top.

Coach Mingle emphasised the team's ambition, stating, "Everyone playing in the league has the ambition of winning it, so if the opportunity comes, we will win the league." he told Connect FM.

“It is Hard training, dedication, discipline and motivation from the management and on top we the two coaches are mature. Myself and my brother Johnson Smith, we are brothers already, we have worked at other clubs before so we understand each other,” he added.

The club's determination is fueled by hard training, dedication, discipline, and motivation from the management, coupled with the coaches' synergy and experience.

Notably, striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has been a standout performer for Nations FC, netting 10 goals in the league. With just two goals shy of the league's top scorer, Stephen Amankona, Afriyie's contributions have been vital to the team's success.

As Nations FC continue to make waves in their debut season, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing their remarkable journey culminate in lifting the prestigious Ghana Premier League trophy.