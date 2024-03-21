We will win the league when the opportunity comes - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has boldly declared his team's readiness to seize any opportunity that comes their way in their quest for the league title.

Following their recent triumph against Dreams FC, which propelled them to second place on the league standings after 22 games, Mingle's side is determined to maintain momentum.

With just two points behind the league leaders, Samartex, Nations FC is poised to capitalise on every chance to secure the coveted league title.

Speaking after the victory against Dreams FC, Coach Mingle exuded confidence, stating, "When you are watching the game, that is how you see it. Our tactical play made it simple for us."

He emphasized the importance of adopting a strategic approach, particularly when facing formidable opponents like those competing in continental competitions.

Mingle remained resolute in his belief that his team is prepared to seize any opportunity that presents itself, affirming, "Why not? When the opportunity comes, we will grab it. It is football, and everyone playing wants to go for the ultimate goal, which is to win the league. So, when we are playing and the opportunity arises, we will seize it."

With a crucial match against Asante Kotoko looming on matchday 23, Nations FC are determined to continue their impressive run and edge closer to their championship aspirations.