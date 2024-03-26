We will work hard to impress our supporters - Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has pledged relentless effort from the team to bring smiles back to the faces of the club's supporters after a disappointing loss to FC Samartex.

The Phobians suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Ghana Premier League leaders at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday, marking their first loss in six games under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Despite the setback, Salifu Ibrahim assured fans of the club that the players are committed to working tirelessly to turn things around.

He acknowledged the unwavering support shown by the fans even in defeat and emphasized the team's determination to reciprocate that support with improved performances.

"We will work extra to make our supporters smile. The result did not go as planned against Samartex but again we saw our fans showing us love. We will work hard to show them love," Salifu stated, as quoted by the club.

Hearts of Oak now set their sights on their upcoming match against Bibiani GoldStars in match week 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

With aspirations to climb from their current eighth position in the league standings, the team remains focused on bouncing back and delivering positive results to their loyal supporters.