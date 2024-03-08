Wealdstone bolsters attack with signing of dutch-born Ghanaian forward Manny Duku

Wealdstone Football Club have strengthened their attacking lineup with the signing of Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Manny Duku, ahead of their highly anticipated FA Trophy Quarter-Final match this Saturday.

The 31-year-old striker joins the Stones after a successful stint with Maidstone United, where he played a pivotal role in the team's historic FA Cup run. Duku, who played and scored against Wealdstone last season for York City in the National League, brings a wealth of experience to his new club.

Having spent this season in Gibraltar with Manchester 62, Manny Duku's recent contributions at Maidstone United include helping the team reach the 4th Round of the FA Cup, achieving a milestone in the club's history.

The transfer marks a union with fellow Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa at Wealdstone, who has been in exceptional form recently, scoring his 10th league goal of the season. The combination of these two talented forwards is expected to bolster Wealdstone's attacking prowess.

Manny Duku, a former Cheltenham forward, notably played in Maidstone's 4th Round victory against Ipswich Town and featured in the subsequent round where their record-breaking FA Cup run concluded with a defeat against Coventry City.

Wealdstone fans can look forward to witnessing Duku's contribution as the team seeks success in the FA Trophy Quarter-Final and beyond, with hopes of advancing further in the competition.