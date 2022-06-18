Werder Bremen out of race to sign Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Werder Bremen have dropped out of the race to sign Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, with Freiburg in pole position.

Bremen withdrew due to the price set by St Pauli. Other options are being considered by the Bundesliga.

Freiburg have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the highly-rated 26-year-old attacking midfielder, according to Sky Germany.

Kyereh had previously been linked with Werder Bremen, but have dropped out of the race, according to Sky.

Bremen saw a bid rejected by Pauli who are determined to earn a lot of money from the transfer.

St. Pauli are reportedly asking around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games last season.

In addition to Freiburg, Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach have expressed interest.

According to 'Bild', Turkish giants Besiktas also want the midfielder.