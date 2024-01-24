West Ham close in on the signing of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman

West Ham United are in advance stages of negotiations with FC Nordsjaelland over the signing of Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman.

The Hammers and the Danish outfit are reportedly closing in on an 18 million Euros transfer of the Right to Dream Academy to the English Premier League.

Osman, who has been on the radar of several clubs, including Crystal Palace and Fulham could join former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus at the London Olympic Stadium.

The winger is currently with his Nordsjaelland teammates in the United States preparing for the upcoming Danish Superliga season.

Osman enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, starring in both the domestic league and Europe. He has scored six goals across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate to tipped to become the next big star from Ghana, following the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.