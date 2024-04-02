West Ham manager David Moyes heaps praise on Mohammed Kudus after performance against Newcastle United

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, after his outstanding performance against Newcastle United.

Kudus scored and delivered an assist as the Hammers threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 at St James' Park on Sunday.

Moyes and his players will welcome London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs on Tuesday with the ex-Manchester United manager confident his attackers will be up for the task.

“Our attacking players have been very good in recent weeks, and that was the case again against Newcastle at the weekend," he said at the pre-match presser.

“I thought some of the individual performances were excellent, and Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen all got on the scoresheet,” he added.

“Mick getting another goal is very important, and he took his chance very well. All round I think our forward play is very good, and hopefully it is again on Tuesday night.”