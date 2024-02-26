West Ham’s Mohamed Kudus praises manager David Moyes for his development

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has praised manager David Moyes for his role in his development since joining the club.

In an interview with the club's official website, Kudus expressed his gratitude towards Moyes and the coaching staff for their support and guidance.

Kudus, who has made a significant impact in the Premier League this season, highlighted the positive relationship he shares with Moyes and emphasised the continuous learning process both individually and collectively within the team.

"I'm still trying to learn every day as a team and as an individual to be the player I see myself being," Kudus said.

"I have learned a lot from the coaching staff and the players as well."

Kudus credited Moyes and his coaching staff for helping him settle quickly and improve rapidly since his arrival at West Ham.

"Credit to the team and the coaches here for the fast start I made, as they helped me settle very well and improve every day," Kudus remarked.

"We are still learning and there's still a long way to go."

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted one in the Premier League this season, and has scored 10 goals in all competitions.