West Ham's Mohammed Kudus emerges as Premier League standout

Mohammed Kudus stands out as a singular force in the 2023/24 Premier League season, achieving a remarkable trifecta of stats: completing over 50 take-ons, making 50+ tackles, and winning 50+ fouls.

His dynamic performances for West Ham United have exceeded expectations, with his transfer fee of over 40 million euros from Ajax last summer now considered a bargain.

In his debut season at West Ham, Kudus has showcased his versatility, contributing 13 goals and four assists across all competitions, totalling 17 goal contributions.

Mohammed Kudus is the only player in the 2023/24 Premier League with: â—‰ 50+ take-ons completed â—‰ 50+ tackles made â—‰ 50+ fouls won No wonder @KudusMohammedGH loves to have a sit down. ðŸ’º pic.twitter.com/DIwZoPGB47 â€” Squawka (@Squawka) April 2, 2024

His impact on the pitch has made him a beloved figure among Hammers fans, who admire his consistent excellence.

Most notably, Kudus recently made history by becoming West Ham's highest-scoring Ghanaian player, surpassing the record previously held by Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

Impressively, Kudus achieved this milestone in just 35 games, compared to Ayew's 12 goals in 50 appearances.

Furthermore, Kudus leads all Ghanaian players in the Premier League with the highest number of goal contributions this season, amassing a total of 11 (seven goals and four assists).

His stellar performances have solidified his status as a rising star in English football, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration.