West Ham's Mohammed Kudus names Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as his best friend

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his best friend in the football world is none other than Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The two players share a special bond, having started their careers together at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and later playing for Nordsjaelland before making their way to the Premier League.

In an interview with West Ham TV, Kudus opened up about how he has settled in East London since joining the club. He credited Sulemana and his teammate Joseph Anang for being of immense help, saying, "A lot of the players help, but mostly Joe [Joseph Anang]. He’s Ghanaian so there’s a natural connection already, so he helped a lot." Kudus added, "My friend Kamaldeen Sulemana also plays in Southampton. He’s my best friend so he also helps a lot with stuff around me, so it’s just calm vibes."

The young playmaker also shared that the first thing he did after signing a professional contract was to buy his mother a house.

He expressed his pride in being able to move his mother out of Nima, the slum community where he was born, and into a more comfortable home.

Kudus has been thriving on the pitch as well, having recorded 10 goal involvements since joining West Ham, including nine goals and one assist. His impressive form has made him a fan favourite, and he continues to be an integral part of the team's success.