Published on: 16 March 2024
West Ham's U21 hit new Mohammed Kudus celebration in big win against Brighton

The U21 team of West Ham United reproduced the new Mohammed Kudus celebration as they thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 in the Premier League 2 on Friday night. 

Twenty-hours earlier, Kudus had invented a new celebration similar to his previous one, where instead of running to the advertising board borrowed a seat from a steward to enjoy the moment.

Kudus was joined by his teammates, who shined his boots after he netted a sensational solo in the 5-0 thrashing of German club Freiburg in the Europa League.

George Earthy, who made his debut for the Hammers in the Europa League, recreated the Kudus celebration after netting West Ham U21's second against Brighton. His teammates joined him to pay tribute to their idol, Kudus.

Divin Mabuma, who opened the scoring in the first half extended the advantage three minutes later before Brighton pulled one back through Mark O'Mahony.

Junior Robinson sealed victory for the London side with four minutes remaining.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

