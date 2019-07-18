We’ve been let down by the Normalisation Committee - Mickey Charles cries

President of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim has voiced his disappointment over how the Normalisation Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah is running Ghana football.

Mr. Ntim, who is affectionately called Mickey Charles, said many of them supported the NC when it was first constituted but they have failed to deliver on its mandate to reform Ghana football.

According to the outspoken football administrator, Dr. Kofi Amoah-led NC which is to refine Ghana’s football administration knows nothing about football and therefore cannot carry out any proper reforms.

“Some of us supported the Normalization Committee when they took over but they’re disappointing themselves and all of us, because we actually thought they could do the job but its a big no for them, they have failed us,” he told Ohene Brenya on Happy FM.

Mr. Ntim’s assertions came on the back of the NC’s invitation of representatives of clubs in the two divisions as well as women’s football to plan for the 2019/20 season.

“Nobody has invited me for a meeting because they wrote to GHALCA asking for two representatives from Division One, Premier League and Women’s football. Where in the world is this done? It doesn’t make any sense,” he added.

The proposed meeting between representatives of clubs and GFA-NC officials to discuss the 2019/20 league season was canceled on Tuesday.

The meeting was to deliberate on the proposal to synchronize Ghana’s league calendar with Europe as mooted by some club officials.

The cancellation of the meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, is necessitated by discouraging response from the invited clubs.

By: Ayishatu Zakaria Ali @ayeesha_ayi on Twitter