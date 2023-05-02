"We've been starved of Premier League football"- Hearts of Lions Prez Randy Abbey reacts to promotion

Hearts of Lions President, Randy Abbey has shared his excitement following the club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Kpando-based club secured a return to the topflight with six games remaining after defeating Susubiribi FC.

The Zone III league leaders have been absent from the top division in the last eight years and their return means football is back in the Volta Region.

"I am happy for the people of Kpando and it's enviros especially Volta Region that the Premier League is back," he told Original FM.

"When you look at the game between us and Volta Rangers in Ho and you look at the way the stadium was filled up, the tension and excitement, you could see the Region has been deprived of Premier League football," he added.

'We've have been starved of topflight football for long and I thank God we are back."

The two-time GHALCA Top 4 winner continued their rich run of form over the weekend after defeating Golden Kicks 4-2 on the road.

According to Dr Abbey, there will be massive improvement in the club before next season.

"First of all, if you talk about the team, Lions has been properly run and operates like a Premier League team. If you speak with people in the Division, they will tell you but it does not mean we will not improve before the Premier League," he said.