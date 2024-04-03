Wilberforce Mfum attributes Kotoko's poor form to Prosper Ogum's 'low quality' signings

Former Asante Kotoko star Wilberforce Mfum has attributed the club's recent poor form in the Ghana Premier League to coach Prosper Ogum's decision to sign lower-tier players.

In the aftermath of Kotoko's disappointing run of results, which has seen them slide to ninth place in the league standings, fans have expressed their frustration with the team's performances.

The situation reached a low point with Kotoko's recent defeat against Nations FC, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the league and equalling an unwanted 14-year-old record.

Mfum, a veteran of the game who tasted success with Kotoko in the 1960s, directed his criticism towards coach Ogum, questioning the quality of players brought in under his tenure.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mfum lamented the club's decision to grant the coach extensive power in player recruitment, suggesting that Kotoko's current squad lacks the caliber needed for success.

"That is not right. How can you lose five matches and still be at the helm of Kotoko?" Mfum queried on Akoma FM.

"Otumfuo's name can't be disgraced to this level," Mfum remarked. "Why was he (Ogum) given so much power to purchase players singlehandedly? Kotoko deserves top-class players who can fill the stadium with supporters, not lower-division players like we currently have."

Despite mounting pressure from supporters for Ogum's removal, the club's management has expressed confidence in the coach's ability to turn the team's fortunes around.

However, Mfum stressed the importance of immediate improvement, emphasising the need for Kotoko to win back the support of fans and regain the respect of club legends.

With their next league fixture against Bechem United coming up, Ogum and his squad will be under pressure to deliver a positive result and restore confidence among stakeholders.