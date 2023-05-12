Wilson Arthur reveals plans to use MTN FA Cup to promote football investment

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup has disclosed that one of the decisions his committee has taken is to stimulate private investment in football with the competition.

The FA Cup has entered the semifinal stage with both matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Arthur believes the choice of Abrankese was strategic as it was meant to encourage more investment in the sport.

"We decided to use the semifinals and the final to promote private investment in our football. So when you see the investment made by Dr. Kwame Kyei. What he has done here is worth it. So if you bring the games here for the whole world to see that it's a private investment, it motivates others to do more," Arthur said.

Dreams FC will clash with Division One side Skyy FC on Saturday, May 13 2023 for the first semifinal game while King Faisal and Nsoatreman will slug it out on Sunday for a spot in the final.