Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is relishing playing in the German Bundesliga with his side Paderborn SC.

The 25-year-old was key in their promotion from the 2. Bundesliga with ten goals in 31 appearances.

Antwi-Adjei will be taking a huge step in his career because two years ago, he was playing in the Regionalliga with TSG Sprockhövel.

He talks about his recent vacation and what he expects in the Bundesliga in an interview.