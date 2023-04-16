Winger Issah Abass climbs off the bench to score match-winner as Chaves stun leaders Benfica

Ghanaian winger Issah Abass scored a late goal to propel GD Chaves to a stunning victory against leaders SL Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday evening.

The former Asokwa Deportivo player scored the only goal of the match at the Estadio Municipal Manuel Branco Teixeira as Chaves triumphed with a 1-0 win in the end.

Abass was introduced in the game in the 70th minute, taking the place of Cape Verdian forward Joao Pedro Araujo Correia.

The former Ghana U23 forward made the difference in the game after netting the match-winner for Chaves in additional time.

Abass pounced on a terrible mistake by the Benfica defence and made his way into the box before slotting the ball into the net.

Chaves moved to the 10th place on the league standings following the victory over the league leaders whose lead has been cut down to four points.

Abass has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Chaves in the Portuguese top division this season.