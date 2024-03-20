Winning Ghana league title ‘not a priority’ for Hearts of Oak coach - Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is not obsessed with clinching the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians appear revived since he took over from Dutchman Martin Koopman.

The Ivorian tactician is enjoying a wave of support from the club's teeming supporters since his arrival.

Hearts are still in the race for the Premier League crown after a comeback 2-1 win over Heart of Lions on Monday night in Kumasi.

Hearts fans are desirous of winning the ultimate diadem again - with their last triumph in the 2020-21 season under Samuel Boadu.

But the club's gaffer has water down the expectation of the supporters, insisting he cannot guarantee the former African champions the trophy.

"I have no magic, all I have is hard work and strategy. In our past games, we have consistently looked for opportunities to capitalize on the mistakes made by our opponents," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Akoma FM

"A special thank you to the players for accepting the project in good faith, and to the fans who consistently turn out in large numbers to support us.

"We are taking things one step at a time, match by match, and are not focused on winning the league. Instead, we are trying to get the guys to play well but I can never guarantee the supporters the league title."

Hearts are placed 7th on the league table, just 7 points adrift of leaders FC Samartex 1996 with 12 games left to end the season.