The Women's FA Cup Round of 16 draw will take place on Thursday,March 2 2023.

All qualified clubs would know their opponents in the next round of the Cup competition.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and two former champions Hasaacas Ladies and Prisons Ladies are in this round.

Premier League side Fabulous Ladies were knocked out of the competition by Division one side Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies.

Below are qualified teams for the round of 16: