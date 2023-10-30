GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Women's Premier League: Kumasi Sports Academy hire ex-Kotoko & King Faisal coach 'Sabuto'

Published on: 30 October 2023
Women's Premier League: Kumasi Sports Academy hire ex-Kotoko & King Faisal coach 'Sabuto'
Prince Sabuto Acheampong has signed for Kumasi Sports Academy

Women's Premier League side Kumasi Sports Academy have appointed experienced trainer Prince ‘Sabuto’ Acheampong as Head Coach.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal coach has penned a two-year renewal contract.

He replaces Charles Anokye Frimpong on the bench.

Sabuto has been tasked to maintain their status in the league and secure a top-four finish for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Physical Education tutor at Opoku Ware Senior High School has rich experience in the women game was formerly in-charge of Fabulous Ladies.

Kumasi Sports Academy made a winning start on Saturday when they beat Pearlpia Ladies 2-1 in the Northern Zone of the Women’s Premier League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more