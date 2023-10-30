Women's Premier League: Kumasi Sports Academy hire ex-Kotoko & King Faisal coach 'Sabuto'

Women's Premier League side Kumasi Sports Academy have appointed experienced trainer Prince ‘Sabuto’ Acheampong as Head Coach.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal coach has penned a two-year renewal contract.

He replaces Charles Anokye Frimpong on the bench.

Sabuto has been tasked to maintain their status in the league and secure a top-four finish for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Physical Education tutor at Opoku Ware Senior High School has rich experience in the women game was formerly in-charge of Fabulous Ladies.

Kumasi Sports Academy made a winning start on Saturday when they beat Pearlpia Ladies 2-1 in the Northern Zone of the Women’s Premier League.