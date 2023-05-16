Women's U-20 WAFU Cup: Black Princesses will not underrate any team- Coach Basigi

Coach of Ghana's U-20 Women's national team, Yussif Basigi has indicated that his team will not be complacent in any of their matches as they aim to win the first Women's U-20 WAFU Cup to be held in Kumasi.

Ghana will compete with the likes of Ivory Coast, Benin, and Nigeria among others in the tournament which will be held in the space of two weeks from May 20 to June 4.

While acknowledging Ghana's chances in the competition Basigi admitted that it wouldn't be advisable to underrate the prowess of his opponents.

According to him, he has personal targets as a coach and in order to achieve them, he would have to be careful with his opponents.

"I have set targets for myself since we were entrusted with hosting the tournament and I will strive to fulfill them. This is what motivates me.

"Pressure is an inherent part of the game but it will not overshadow my responsibilities. Instead, I will use it as a guiding force to work towards achieving our objectives.

"This time around, I will say all the countries are doing well. You can't underestimate any country inasmuch as we have the talents in Ghana.

The Black Princesses will play Benin on the opening day before locking horns with Ivory Coast a week later.