Wonderkid Emmanuel Mensah set for quick First Team promotion at CFR Cluj

Youngster Emmanuel Mensah is tipped for a quick First Team-promotion at Romanian giants CFR Cluj after turning heads in the youth side.

The former Young Apostles striker has been producing consist scintillating displays for the youth sides of the team having featured for the U18s, 19s and U23s.

Mensah has scored five goals-including the brace against Ripensia Timișoara- in his last four matches for the Cluj U18 side.

His other goals were against Viitorul Cluj and Universitatea Craiova.

The former on-loan Great Olympics player continued his purple-patch of form on Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023, when he scored and provided an assist in the 4-4 draw with Sepsi OSK.

Mensah, who idolizes Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, has caught the eyes CFR Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu.

Everybody at the club has been talking about this special talent who joined this March (2023) alongside countrymen Gaddo Abubakar and Razak Abdullah.