World Cup 2022: Al Nasr coach demands more from Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar after World Cup heroics  

Al Nasr coach Raudi Garcia says he hopes Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar double his efforts after his stellar performance in the World Cup.

The 30-year-old scored two goals in the World Cup as Cameroon exited in the group stage.

The former FC Porto striker scored the only goal of the game as Cameroon recorded a historic win against Brazil in their final group game.

Abu Bakr has since joined his teammates in training after the team's exit.

The Portuguese trainer who has been keeping track of the Cameroon forward is expecting more from his striker when the league resumes next weekend.

The player participated in Al-Nasr training today, and showed his readiness to lead the team's attack against Al-Raed, next Friday, in the ninth round of the Roshen Professional League.

Aboubakar scored two goals in eight appearances for Al Nasr before the World Cup break.