World Cup 2022: Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru backs Black Stars to qualify from group

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has backed the Black Stars to progress from their group at the 2022 World Cup.

Black Stars find themselves in Group H, where they face competition from Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

As part of their preparations for the global football festival, the Black Stars played the last of their three friendly games against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored as Ghana won 2-0, and Ashimeru believes the four-time African champions can do well in Qatar.

“We have the quality so I am really confident we can do something," he said on Joy Prime's Star Connect.

"Though we have a young squad, I am not afraid because there are so many surprises.

“Everything can happen so we just have to stay focused.”

Ashimeru was unfortunate to miss out on Otto Addo's final 26-man for the competition in Qatar despite making the provisional list.