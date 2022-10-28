World Cup 2022: Black Stars urged to go for the trophy

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged the Black Stars to win the upcoming World Cup although the four-time African champions will arrive in Qatar as the lowest-ranked side.

Ghana who are ranked 61st in the world by FIFA find themselves in a difficult group and have been tipped by pundits to crash out in the first round.

The four-time African champions will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana hope to advance from the group and achieve their semi-finals target, but Bagbin believes they can go a step further by making history.

"I want to assure the Black Stars, this parliament is solidly behind them, and they should confidently go for the gold and cup," he said.

The World Cup, the first being held in the middle east, will start on November 20.