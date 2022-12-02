World Cup 2022: GFA apologize to Ghanaians after early exit

The Ghana Football Association has issued an apology to Ghanaians following the Black Stars' early exit from the World Cup.

The four-time Africans champions were booted out of the tournament after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday at Al Janoub.

Following the team's failure to reach its target of making it to the last four, the FA released a statement in effect to the tournament, insisting lesson have been learnt.

Below is the statement from the FA:

"The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.

"We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe.

"We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future.

"The Ghana Football Association would in due course inform all stakeholders about any further developments concerning the Black Stars."