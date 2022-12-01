World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo has no problem with Luis Suarez ahead of Uruguay clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo refrained from criticising Uruguay star Luis Suarez for the handball that cost the Black Stars in 2010 ahead of Friday's meeting in Qatar.

Ghana suffered a bitter and contentious quarter-final defeat at the hands of Uruguay, or at least Luis Suarez.

Uruguay reached the semi-finals in South Africa 12 years ago after defeating Ghana on penalties.

The former Barcelona star purposefully handled the ball on the goal line deep into extra time to prevent a certain goal, and Asamoah Gyan then missed the subsequent spot-kick.

Those memories are likely to resurface when the Black Stars take the field at Al Janoub Stadium.

"It's about perspective. If the same incident with Suarez happened the other way round and Ghana reached the semis, Ghanaians would have said it was normal. For me, it's not a topic. I wish every player to do all he can to help his team qualify and sometimes sacrifice even himself for a red card," Addo said at pre-match press conference.

Ghana would be guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 with a victory over Uruguay. The West Africans would also benefit from a draw because it would increase their total to four points and force them to rely on the result of other teams to advance.