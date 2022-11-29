World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Inaki Williams reacts after victory over South Korea

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed delight after helping the Black Stars beat South Korea in the second Group H game.

The Athletic Bilbao forward lasted the entire duration as Ghana beat South Korea to win their first game at the World Cup in Qatar.

"What a game. Amazing three points. To the top," he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars defeated South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Education City stadium in Qatar on Monday to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage.

First half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus saw Ghana race to a two-goal lead before half time.

However, South Korea fought back after the break through Cho Geu-sung, who netted a brace in the space of three minutes.

But Kudus gave Ghana victory with a fine finish in the 68th minute as the Black Stars collected all three points.

Ghana will next face Uruguay on Friday while South Korea engage Portugal.