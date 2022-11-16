Ghana stunned bitter rivals Nigeria to secure qualification to the 20222 World Cup and have set their sights on reaching the semi-finals. They will compete in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

World Cup appearances: 4 - Since their debut in 2006, they have only missed out once in 2018.

Best Finish: Ghana's best finish was in 2010 when they reached the last eight, and narrowly failed to make history by reaching the semi-finals.

How they qualified: Ghana topped their group, beating South Africa in the final match before overcoming Nigeria in the playoffs.

Coach: Otto Addo - He replaced Milovan Rajevac after Black Stars' disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign early this year and masterminded the win over Nigeria.

Major Injuries: Jojo Wollacott (finger), Richard Ofori (knee), Iddrisu Baba (hamstring)

Probable Starting Line Up: (4-2-3-1) Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu; Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, André Ayew; Iñaki Williams

What will make this World Cup memorable: With a chance of making the last 16 against Uruguay in the final group stage match.

Bonus prediction: Ghana will finish second in Group H. The United States finishes second in Group B. Because that's how World Cups work, the two teams meet in the semifinals.