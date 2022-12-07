World Cup 2022: Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana emerges as the fastest player at the tournament

Kamaldeen Sulemana is the fastest player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite Ghana's early exit.

The 20-year-old Stade Rennais winger sits top of the list of speedsters at the tournament with an acceleration of 35.7 kilometers per hour. He recorded the feat during Ghana's game against Uruguay in the final Group H match at Al Janoub.

Closely following the Black Stars forward is Spanish-born Ghanaian, Nico Williams, who has a speed of 35.6 km/h from the game between Spain and Germany.

And in third place is Ghanaian-born Canadian, Alphonso Davies who chalked a run of 35.6 kilometers per hour in the game against Croatia.

Sulemana was a second half substitute in the game against Uruguay. He played in all three matches but made cameos against Portugal and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Williams and Davies saw more game time for their countries respectively.

All three players have exited the World Cup with Spain suffering a shock elimination at the round of 16 stage.

Williams is the younger brother of Ghana striker Inaki Williams.