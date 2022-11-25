World Cup 2022: Group A Match Report - Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Senegal got the better of host nation Qatar to revive their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

The Teranga Lions claimed a 3-1 victory over the Maroon to record their first win of the tournament in Qatar on Thursday.

Aliou Cissé made a couple of alterations to the team as Famara Diedhiou and Ismail Jakobs were handed their first starts of the tournament.

The Teranga Lions got the breakthrough few minutes before the halftime break after Boulaye Dia pounced on a defensive mistake by the Qataris to slot home the opening goal.

Three after the interval, Senegal doubled their advantage when striker Diedhiou headed into the net a corner-kick from Monaco player Jakobs.

After conceding the second goal, the Maroon were more transformed and started asking questions.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ali Almoez's shot after receiving a defence-splitting pass in the 63rd minute.

Mendy made another spectacular save four minutes later to prevent Ismaeel Mohammad's flying shot from getting behind the net.

Qatar finally got their first goal in the history of the World Cup through substitute Mohammed Muntari in the 78th minute.

The Ghana-born naturalized footballer jumped highest to connect a cross from Ismaeel to pulled one back for the hosts.

Youngster Bamba Dieng put the icing on the cake six minutes from time as he connected a cutback from Iliman Ndiaye.

Senegal go joint-top of the Group A standings with Netherlands and Ecuador with the two teams playing themselves later.