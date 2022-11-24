World Cup 2022: Group G Match Preview - Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Cameroon will be making a record eighth appearance at the World Cup when they open their Group G campaign against Switzerland at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Indomitable Lions found themselves in a very tough group with Serbia and five-time World champions Brazil being there.

Cameroon have on a patchy run before this World Cup and their 1-1 with Panama in their final warm-up friendly summed it up.

Rigobert Song, since taking over the job has managed only a victory after six matches and that run needs to seized against the Swiss side.

Former striker Samuel Eto’o who is presently the Cameroon Football Federation president has predicted the Indomitable Lions will clinch the ultimate prize at the end of the tournament in Qatar.

Switzerland until their friendly defeat to Ghana in the last preparatory match last week, have been on some impressive form having beating Portugal, Spain and Czech Rep. in the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Crosses had a smooth passage in the qualifications after going through without losing a single game to finish above current European champions Italy.

The Nati would want to begin their chapter in Qatar with a victory over Cameroon having in mind the other oppositions in Group G.

Murat Yakin has his team boosted by the return of goalkeeper Yann Sommer from an injury to be available for the World Cup.

Switzerland are confident of progressing from the group stages as they have done in their last two World Cup appearances.