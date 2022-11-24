World Cup 2022: Group H Match Report- Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Ghana suffered an opening day defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling encounter against Portugal.

Five goals in the second half ensured the Europeans collected all three points with second half substitute Rafael Leao getting scoring the winner.

The 2016 European champions enjoyed early possession, winning a corner kick after just three minutes but the set piece was well defended by the Black Stars.

Ghana's first move forward was through right-back Alidu Seidu but the Clermont Foot defender's cross did not meet it's target, Inaki Williams.

Ronaldo had a great chance to give the Portuguese the lead after he was sent through by Bernardo Silva but the Portugal talisman was denied by goalkeeper Richard Ati Zigi.

The Portugal captain had another opportunity few minutes later but solid defending from Ghana left Ronaldo hapless.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mohammed Kudus' faint pass on the other hand could not find Williams who was in a very good position.

Ronaldo thought he had given Portugal the lead on the half hour mark after slotting home from inside the box but the referee whistled for a foul on Alexander Djiku.

Ghana won back-to-back corner kicks but the team failed to make it count with Danilo Pareira defending resolutely.

Portugal returned from the break determined to break the deadlock but it was Ghana who will try from afar, with Seidu firing from distance.

However, after the hour mark Ronaldo was awarded a penalty after he was shoved off the ball by Mohammed Salisu. The former Manchester United player made no mistake from the spot.

Ten minutes later Ghana levelled through captain Andre Ayew, who connected to a fine pass from Mohammed Kudus.

Two minutes later the Portuguese took the lead after a mistake in the middle, leading to a Joao Felix lifting the ball over Ati Zigi.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao extended the lead for Portugal with ten minutes remaining.

Osman Bukari got a consolation for Ghana but it was a bit too late for Ghana to get a point.