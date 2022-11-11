World Cup 2022: Kamaldeen Sulemana set for injury return against Toulouse on Saturday

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is available for selection for Rennes against Toulouse on Saturday after recovering from an injury.

The 21-year-old has been out since picking a knock during training last week, but has fully recovered and will be in Bruno Genesio's team for Saturday's clash.

His injury comeback is massive boost for the Black Stars who are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The France-based forward is a key member of Ghana coach Otto Addo's team and he is expected to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. He was part of Ghana's team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

Sulemana's campaign has been troubled with niggling injuries, however he remains one of Ghana's most creative players ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay.