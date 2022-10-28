World Cup 2022: Laryea Kingston confident Black Stars technical team will deliver

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston believes Black Stars coach Otto Addo has a good mix of experienced and young players who can perform well at the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name a relatively young squad, including Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Addo will be counting on skipper Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan, both of whom competed in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and Thomas Partey for valuable experience.

Kingston believes Otto Addo and his technical team have done an excellent job, as he expects the young players in the team to complement the experienced ones and lead the country to a historic performance.

“The team is full of quality players who have the potential to make a good account of themselves at the biggest stage of world football,” said Kingston.

“I have confidence in the technical team to deliver on their mandate and all I ask is for them to be clinical in their attack.”

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages.