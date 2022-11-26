World Cup 2022: Portugal coach Fernando Santos hails Ronaldo for setting record against Ghana

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward's goal against Ghana made him the first player to score in five World Cup finals.

Ronaldo won and converted a controversial penalty in Portugal's opening 3-2 victory over Ghana in Doha on Thursday.

"A lot has been said about the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players ever, the best scorer ever. There will always be talk about these very positive things and the less positive things," Santos said.

"Cristiano is a phenomenon like Pelé, Maradona and Messi. In 50 years we will continue to talk about them. One of the people I talk to with my friends is Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, with whom I played 50 years ago and who for me was also one of the best players in the world. We always keep talking about them and even today, in Portugal and around the world, we keep talking about him too."

Portugal take on Uruguay in their next game on Monday, while Ghana seek victory against South Korea.