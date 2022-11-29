World Cup 2022: Ruben Dias delighted as Portugal secure quick qualification to round of 16

Portugal centre-back Ruben Dias has expressed excitement after his side qualified to the round of the 16 of the World Cup after victory over Uruguay.

Second half goals from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes gave the 2016 European champions a 2-0 win, sealing their progress to the next stage.

Portugal will head into their final game against South Korea with the aim of finishing top of Group H.

"We played against a great team and solidified what we have been working on and the potential of this Selection, I am very happy," he said after the Uruguay game.

"Anyone who knows Uruguay knows they are like that. This is the risk, the team did well and we controlled well against a great team. They had good moments but I highlight the performance of everyone who entered, they made the difference," he added.

With the games coming thick and faster, the Manchester City defender says the player are used to the intensity of matches at their various clubs.

"We're used to playing every three days, that's nothing new. But in games as intense as these, it's important to know how to use that management," he said.