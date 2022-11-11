World Cup 2022: South Koreans celebrate reports of Paintsil, Ashimeru and Afena-Gyan's dropping

South Korea are rejoicing over reports of the dropping of KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil, forward Felix Afena-Gyan and Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht.

The trio including English-born duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah will not be making Ghana's team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Asian giants believe the absence of these players will be huge advantage for their team in Group H of the World Cup.

Painstil has been in rich form this season, scoring six goals in the Belgium First Division A League while Ashimeru has starred for Anderlecht in the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan has struggled for game time at US Cremonense.

Otto Addo is yet to officially announce his squad for the tournament as the Black Stars make a return to the global showpiece for the fourth time.

Ghana has a rich record at the World Cup, only exiting the first round of the competition once. The team reached the round of 16 and the quarter finals in the 2006 and 2010 editions respectively.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the upcoming tournament alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.